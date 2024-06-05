Gilgo Beach killings suspect due in court as prosecutors tout ‘significant development’ in case

Prosecutors are planning a major announcement in the Gilgo Beach serial killings as the prime suspect in the case is set to appear in criminal court on Long Island. Architect Rex Heuermann returns to court Thursday, just days after police resumed searching his home and a wooded area of Long Island linked to the case. Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney’s office says officials will announce a significant development in the investigation after Thursday’s court hearing. Police have been investigating at least 10 deaths since 2010, mostly those of female sex workers whose remains were found on Long Island’s south shore. Heuerman has been charged with killing four women.

