Michigan man’s court video about driving offense went viral. Now he’s in trouble again.

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A May court appearance by a Detroit-area man went viral when he appeared by video from behind the wheel for a driving offense. Now he’s been arrested for the same offense — nine years ago in a different community. The incident occurred Wednesday at a courthouse near Ann Arbor, Michigan. A judge told the man there was a warrant out for his arrest for driving with a suspended license in a Detroit suburb. The judge also said there’s no dispute about the man’s license status — he’s never had one.

