Police officers in the Philippines arrested for kidnapping 4 tourists and demanding a ransom

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine officials say four police officers in the capital region have been arrested for kidnapping for ransom that victimized four foreign tourists. Two of the officers onboard motorcycles flagged down a luxury car carrying three Chinese and a Malaysian over the weekend, while their armed civilian cohorts handcuffed and dragged the four tourists into a van. Police say two of the Chinese managed to escape and notified authorities. The remaining captives were beaten by the kidnappers but freed overnight after a ransom was paid.

