Putin takes questions from international journalists for first time since inauguration
By JAMES JORDAN and HARRIET MORRIS
Associated Press
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is taking questions from international journalists for the first time since his inauguration at a roundtable session on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. He faced questions Wednesday from senior news leaders of international news agencies, including The Associated Press. The Russian leader has used the annual forum as a showcase for touting Russia’s development and seeking investors. While meetings with journalists were part of previous sessions, he has not taken questions from Western journalists at the St. Petersburg event since sending troops to Ukraine.