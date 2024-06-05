Republican Curtis Bashaw’s nomination fueling GOP hope in deeply Democratic New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Curtis Bashaw’s Senate nomination over Donald Trump’s preferred candidate in the New Jersey Republican Senate primary and the chance that Sen. Bob Menendez’s independent campaign could split Democrats is fueling GOP hopes they can put a reliably Democratic Senate seat in play this fall. Bashaw is a hotel developer from the Victorian resort town of Cape May and a political newcomer. He is expected to shift from the right-tilting politics of the GOP primary to a statewide contest that Republicans haven’t won in 52 years. Bashaw defeated Trump-endorsed Mendham Borough Mayor Christine Serrano Glassner on Tuesday and will face Democratic Rep. Andy Kim in the general election.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.