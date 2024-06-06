New York governor pushes for tax increase after nixing toll program in Manhattan

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is trying to raise taxes on businesses in the city to close a big budget gap that emerged after she halted a plan to charge drivers a toll to enter the center of Manhattan. Lawmakers on Thursday detailed the governor’s behind-the-scenes effort to win support for the tax increase. The move came a day after she unexpectedly upended the “congestion pricing” toll, a program that was in the works for years and expected to net billions for the city’s ailing mass transit system and reduce traffic on city streets.

