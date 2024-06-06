Report shows a drop in drug overdose deaths in Kentucky but governor says the fight is far from over

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear says drug overdose deaths in Kentucky fell nearly 10% in 2023. It marks the second straight yearly decline, but the governor says the fight against addiction is far from over, The number of fatal overdoses statewide dropped below 2,000 in 2023. Officials on Thursday credited a comprehensive response that includes treatment and prevention as well as illegal drug seizures by law enforcement. U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell says the latest report is a “cause for hope.” McConnell has steered huge sums of funding to his home state over the years to help combat addiction woes.

