Woman who says she’s the real Martha from ‘Baby Reindeer’ sues Netflix for defamation

A woman who says she is the inspiration for the relentless stalker at the center of Netflix’s “Baby Reindeer” is suing the streaming giant for defamation and is seeking at least $170 million in damages. In the lawsuit filed in federal court in Los Angeles, Scottish attorney Fiona Harvey says the character of Martha is clearly based on her, and that the show defames her when it shows the character stalking and assaulting a struggling comedian. Harvey alleges Netflix did little to hide the fact that Martha was based on her. Netflix says it intends to vigorously defend against the lawsuit.

