Canadian billionaire Frank Stronach charged with for sexual assault

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian police have charged Austrian-Canadian auto parts billionaire Frank Stronach with sexual assault dating back to the 1980s. Peel Regional police say Stronach was arrested Friday and charged with five crimes including, rape, indecent assault on a female, sexual assault and forcible confinement. Police allege that the sexual assaults spanned from the 1980s to as recent as 2023. A lawyer for Stronach could not immediately be reached for comment.

