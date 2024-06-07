Freedom of expression groups urge Vietnam to free critical journalist reportedly detained last week

BANGKOK (AP) — Three well-known freedom-of-expression organizations have appealed to the Vietnamese authorities to release veteran journalist and historian Truong Huy San, a prominent government critic who was reportedly detained last week in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi. The Paris-based group Reporters Without Borders on Friday issued a call for San’s release, noting he was“reportedly taken away by state security agents just a few days after publishing articles on the country’s current political turmoil.” The group’s appeal came a day after the Committee to Protect Journalists and PEN America expressed similar concern. There has been no official confirmation of San’s detention.

