UN will describe Israel and Hamas as violating children’s rights in armed conflict

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. secretary-general will list Israel and Hamas as violating the rights and protection of children in armed conflict in an annual report to the Security Council. The preface of last year’s report says it lists parties engaged in “the killing and maiming of children” and in “attacks on schools, hospitals and protected persons in relation to schools and/or hospitals.” A U.N. spokesman told reporters that the head of Secretary-General António Guterres’ office called Israel’s U.N. ambassador Friday to inform him. The next report will be sent to the council within a few weeks. Hamas is and Palestinian Islamic Jihad are also being listed.

