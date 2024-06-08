North Korea resumes flying balloons in likely bid to drop trash on South Korea again, Seoul says

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has resumed flying balloons in a likely attempt to drop trash on South Korea again. North Korea’s balloon activities on Saturday came two days after Seoul activists floated their own balloons to scatter propaganda leaflets in the North. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says North Korean balloons were moving in an eastward direction but they could eventually fly southward because the direction of wind was forecast to change later. Animosities between the two Koreas have risen recently because North Korea launched hundreds of balloons carrying manure and trash toward South Korea in protest of South Korean civilian leafletting campaigns.

