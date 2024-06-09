Australia PM urges activists to ‘turn the heat down’ after US Consulate vandalized over Gaza war

SYDNEY (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has urged activists on both sides of the Israel-Palestinian debate to “turn the heat down” after the U.S. Consulate in Sydney was vandalized. CCTV footage showed a person wearing a dark hoodie using a sledgehammer to smash nine holes in the reinforced glass windows of the building in North Sydney early Monday. Two inverted red triangles, seen by many as a symbol of Palestinian resistance, were painted on the front of the building. Albanese urged people to have “respectful political debate and discourse.” The consulate was closed Monday because of a public holiday in New South Wales state but plans to reopen on Tuesday.

