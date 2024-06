Associated Press photographer and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Emilio Morenatti has visited more than 50 countries in a 30-year career. He’s always looking to elevate a moment by finding the beauty in the mundane. His most recent trip was to South Africa for the national elections. Here’s what he had to say about making this extraordinary photo.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.