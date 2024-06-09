Pakistan bowls 1st against rival India in grudge match on mystery pitch at T20 World Cup in New York

WESTBURY, N.Y. (AP) — Pakistan won the important toss on a mystery cricket pitch and chose to bowl first against its archrival India in the marquee game at the Twenty20 World Cup. Rain delayed the toss for the Group A game by half an hour, with another interruption preventing any play before the revised start time of 1520 GMT in overcast conditions. Tricky drop-in pitches in New York’s newly purpose-built 34,000 capacity stadium will once again come into focus. Canada is the only team which has successfully defended 137 against Ireland in four low-scoring games on wickets with variable bounce. India was unchanged. Pakistan made one change from its shocking defeat against tournament co-host U.S., bringing in all-rounder Imad Wasim for Azam Khan.

