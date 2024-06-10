Academy Museum Gala picks starry honorees for its fall fundraiser

Paul Mescal, Rita Moreno and Quentin Tarantino are getting awards at the annual Academy Museum Gala in October. The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures announced the three honorees and the gala’s starry host committee Monday. The event is only in its fourth year but has established itself as a reliably impressive gathering of the biggest stars in entertainment. This year’s co-chairs include Nicole Kidman, Salma Hayek Pinault, Eva Longoria and Tyler Perry. The event, set for Oct. 19 in Los Angeles, functions as a fundraiser for the museum, including its exhibitions, education initiatives and public programming.

