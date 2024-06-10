Bail set at $5M for woman accused of fatally stabbing 3-year-old outside an Ohio supermarket

CLEVELAND (AP) — Bail has been set at $5 million for a woman who authorities say fatally stabbed a 3-year-old boy last week as he sat in a grocery cart outside an Ohio supermarket and wounded his mother. The bail ruling concluded an arraignment hearing for Bionca Ellis that took three attempts and nearly an hour to complete. Authorities have said the 32-year-old Ellis was inside a grocery store in North Olmsted on June 3 when she saw Julian Wood and his mother, Margot Wood, near the front and followed them into the parking lot. Police say Ellis ran at them with a knife, stabbing the boy twice, before walking away.

