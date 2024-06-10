Baltimore shipping channel fully reopens after bridge collapse

BALTIMORE (AP) — The main shipping channel into Baltimore’s port has fully reopened to its original depth and width following the March 26 collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge. The channel was blocked to most maritime traffic for several weeks while crews worked to remove an estimated 50,000 tons of steel and concrete from the Patapsco River. On May 20, the wayward cargo ship Dali was refloated and guided back to port. The ship lost power and crashed into the bridge shortly after leaving Baltimore for Sri Lanka. Six members of a roadwork crew were killed in the collapse.

