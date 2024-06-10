India investigates attack by suspected militants in Kashmir that killed 9 on Hindu pilgrimage

NEW DELHI (AP) — India is investigating an attack in which suspected militants fired at a bus carrying Hindu pilgrims in Indian-controlled Kashmir, killing at least nine and injuring 33. The attack caused the vehicle to fall into a deep gorge Sunday in Jammu province. The bus was carrying pilgrims to the base camp of the famed Hindu temple Mata Vaishno Devi. Press Trust of India reported a team from the National Investigation Agency reached. Security forces also were trying to track down those suspected to be responsible. A police officer said some of the victims had gunshot wounds and blamed the attack on Muslim militants who are fighting Indian rule in Kashmir. No one immediately claimed responsibility.

