A group of House Democrats steps up to try to stop Project 2025 and a Trump White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — A group of House Democrats is warning about the far-right Project 2025 agenda for a second Trump White House. The Stop Project 2025 Task Force is being announced Tuesday by Rep. Jared Huffman of California. It’s the latest sign Democrats and outside groups are taking Republican Donald Trump’s campaign seriously in the expected November rematch against Democratic President Joe Biden. The task force plans to begin briefing colleagues and informing voters about Project 2025, a sweeping plan from the conservative Heritage Foundation to begin dismantling aspects of the federal government. Huffman says the “stakes couldn’t be higher.” Trump’s campaign says outside groups don’t speak for him.

