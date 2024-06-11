Investigators probe the killings of 4 women and 2 children in central Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says that investigators are looking into the killings of four women and two children in central Mexico, where National Guard officers were present. The murders occurred Sunday in León, an industrial city in the state of Guanajuato where drug cartels have been fighting bloody turf battles for years. The quasi-military National Guard has been López Obrador’s main force for battling organized crime, though the military has been implicated in a series of human rights abuses that are tainting the Guard. “We’re investigating,” said López Obrador “If Guard officers are found to be involved, they will be punished.”

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.