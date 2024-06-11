Palace of Versailles is briefly evacuated due to smoke from roof works, with no damage or injuries

PARIS (AP) — The Palace of Versailles has been briefly evacuated after plumes of smoke were spotted amid construction work near the Marble Court, an area of the original château built in 1623 by French King Louis XIII. The palace press office told The Associated Press there was no fire, but smoke was emanating from a “hot zone” in the wood. The office said local firefighters quickly put out the smoke. It said there were no injuries or damage to the building or the heritage collections. Investigations were underway. The Palace is a major tourist attraction, with 8 million annual visitors.

