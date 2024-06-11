Sandy Hook shooting survivors to graduate with mixed emotions without 20 of their classmates
By DAVE COLLINS
Associated Press
NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) — The children who survived the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, will be graduating high school with mixed emotions. Although they’re excited to go off to college or start a career, they say they’re also sad that their classmates who were killed can’t be with them to celebrate and live the rest of their lives. A gunman killed 20 first graders and six educators in the attack. About 60 members of that first grade class is set to graduate Wednesday from Newtown High School. The tragic attack has made many of the students into advocates against gun violence, and some plan to continue those efforts into adulthood.