Thousands of drivers file arbitration claims against Amazon for unpaid wages and other losses

NEW YORK (AP) — Thousands of Amazon delivery drivers have filed legal claims against the company. Two law firms spearheading the action said about 15,860 Amazon Flex drivers submitted arbitration claims on Tuesday with the American Arbitration Association. They allege the company’s classification of them as independent contractors instead of employees has led to unpaid wages and other financial losses. Amazon’s Flex program signs up drivers to deliver packages with their own cars and a special app. Amazon’s Flex program, which was founded in 2015, signs up drivers to deliver packages with their own cars and a special app.The company pitches the work as a flexible, part-time opportunity that allows people to earn extra income during the hours they choose.

