What the far-right victories in the European Union could say about US elections this year

The far right racked up wins across much of Europe in the EU Parliamentary elections that just concluded. Former President Donald Trump is trying to ride the same populist wave to return to the White House in November. But while the movements are propelled by similar forces, it’s far from guaranteed the United States will follow Europe’s example this year. Centrist European parties are expected to still control the EU Parliament despite the far right’s gains. And even when in power, the far right has been somewhat limited in Europe. That could change if Trump wins in November, some analysts say.

