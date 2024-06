BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state media say a helicopter has crashed in southeastern Jiangxi province and three people on board are missing. The crash occurred Wednesday afternoon. Search and rescue efforts are underway. No other details were immediately given in a report by the Xinhua News Agency.

