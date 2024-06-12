High school president writes notes thanking fellow seniors — 180 of them

A high school class president in Massachusetts who gave a commencement speech wanted to recognize all of his fellow graduates. So he wrote them personal thank-you notes that were presented at the June 7 ceremony — 180, to be exact. Eighteen-year-old Mason Macuch asked each senior at Apponequet Regional High School in Lakeville to reach under their chairs, where they found taped envelopes with 5-by-7-inch cards and a note. Macuch said it took him about 10 hours to write the cards. As class president, he said he knew most of the students. He said a lot of graduates thanked him in person afterward.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.