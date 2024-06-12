India urges Russia to return its citizens recruited by Russia’s army after 2 were killed

NEW DELHI (AP) — India says it has urged Russia to return Indian citizens recruited by Russia’s army after two were killed recently in the war in Ukraine. India previously said its authorities were in talks with Russia about the return of its citizens who it said had been duped into working for the Russian army. Its federal investigation agency said it had broken up a human trafficking network that lured people to Russia under the pretext of giving them jobs. Sri Lanka and Nepal also have raised concerns about recruitment of their citizens to fight.

