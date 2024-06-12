Indonesian police arrest 6 suspected poachers over the killing of 26 endangered Javan rhinos

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities have arrested six suspects in an international poaching ring targeting the Javan rhinoceros, a critically endangered species. Police say the suspects are part of a network that used homemade firearms to kill at least 26 Javan rhinos since 2018 to get their horns, which are in high demand in Asia. The horns are predominantly used in traditional Chinese medicine and increasingly for making ornaments. Police and rangers from the Ujung Kulon National Park are searching for eight other members of the syndicate. Their leader was arrested last year and was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

