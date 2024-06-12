Mexico finds the remains of some of the 63 miners who died 18 years ago

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say they have found the remains of some of the 63 miners who were trapped 18 years ago in a coal mine in northern Mexico. The accident at Pasta de Conchos mine is considered one of the biggest mining tragedies in the country. The 2006 accident occurred with 73 miners on duty. Eight survived with serious burns and two bodies were recovered. It wasn’t until 2020, when the Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador made a promise to recover the bodies that the recovery process began. The Interior ministry said Wednesday that after years of searching they were able to locate “the first human remains.”

