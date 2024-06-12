3 deputies shot while responding to northern Illinois home, suspect also wounded, official says

DIXON, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say three sheriff’s deputies have been shot while responding to a northern Illinois home. Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle said at a Wednesday news conference that the deputies were shot while responding to a report that someone inside the home was threatening to kill themself or others. He said the suspect also was shot and that all were in good condition. The shooting took place in the Lost Lake community near Dixon, about 100 miles west of Chicago. The sheriff says the Illinois State Police will handle the investigation of the shooting. The agency did not respond to an email seeking comment.

