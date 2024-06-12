Hungary agrees not to veto NATO support to Ukraine as long as it’s not forced to help out

BRUSSELS (AP) — Hungary has agreed not to veto NATO support for Ukraine. But Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is refusing to provide funds or military personnel for any joint assistance effort. U.S. President Joe Biden and his NATO counterparts are expected to agree next month on a new system to provide more predictable security help and military training to Ukraine’s beleaguered armed forces. After talks Wednesday with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, Orbán said that Hungary “does not want to block decisions in NATO.” NATO takes its decisions by consensus, effectively giving any ally a veto. Orbán styles himself as a peacemaker and is one of the friendliest European leaders toward Russian President Vladimir Putin.

