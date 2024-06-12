Skip to Content
AP-National

Hungary agrees not to veto NATO support to Ukraine as long as it’s not forced to help out

By
Published 3:08 AM

By LORNE COOK
Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — Hungary has agreed not to veto NATO support for Ukraine. But Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is refusing to provide funds or military personnel for any joint assistance effort. U.S. President Joe Biden and his NATO counterparts are expected to agree next month on a new system to provide more predictable security help and military training to Ukraine’s beleaguered armed forces. After talks Wednesday with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, Orbán said that Hungary “does not want to block decisions in NATO.” NATO takes its decisions by consensus, effectively giving any ally a veto. Orbán styles himself as a peacemaker and is one of the friendliest European leaders toward Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Article Topic Follows: AP-National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content