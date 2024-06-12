Southern Mississippi defensive back Marcus “MJ” Daniels Jr. shot to death in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Marcus “MJ” Daniels Jr., a defensive back at Southern Mississippi, has been shot to death at an apartment complex in Hattiesburg. Forrest County Coroner Lisa Klem confirmed Daniels’ death to news outlets and said his body was sent to a medical examiner for an autopsy. The 21-year-old Daniels was a starting cornerback for Southern Miss last season. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound senior moved to safety for the 2024 season and was expected to start again, according to reports. He played his first two college seasons at Mississippi before transferring to Southern Miss in 2023.

