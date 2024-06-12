The Trump campaign opens a new outreach office in a heavily Latino part of Pennsylvania
By WILL WEISSERT
Associated Press
READING, Pa. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s campaign has teamed up with the Republican National Committee and the Pennsylvania GOP to open a “Latino Americans for Trump” office in Reading. It’s a town with a fast-growing Hispanic population. Trump and top Republicans are looking to boost their support among Latino voters in a swing state that could well decide the election, betting that promises to prioritize entrepreneurship and smaller government can resonate with a voting block that historically has favored Democrats. President Joe Biden has seen his support drop among Hispanic adults in national polls, but it’s unclear if Trump can capitalize.