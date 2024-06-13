As CEOs focus on stopping corporate tax hikes, Biden’s team makes case to them on global alliances

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s chief of staff has argued to an influential group of CEOs that the Democratic incumbent’s emphasis on global alliances would help their businesses. That’s even as the group rolls out an effort to preserve tax cuts that former President Donald Trump signed into law. Both Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee, and Jeffrey Zients met behind closed doors Thursday with the Business Roundtable in Washington. Zients stepped in for Biden during the president’s meetings with Group of Seven leaders in Italy. Neither side commented publicly on what was said in the meeting, which comes as Biden and Trump head toward a 2020 rematch with sharply different views on taxes and the economy.

