FDA took months to react to complaint about Abbott infant formula factory, audit finds

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration took 15 months to act on a whistleblower complaint about the Abbott Nutrition factory at the center 2022’s nationwide infant formula shortage. That’s according to an audit by the inspector general of Health and Human Services. It’s just the latest evidence that federal officials missed chances that might have changed the course of the baby formula crisis. The FDA said it is making improvements and the report is a “snapshot in time.”

