Maine shooting exposes gaps in mental health treatment and communication practices, official says

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — An Army health expert told a panel investigating a mass shooting by a reservist experiencing a psychiatric crisis that there are health care differences for Army reservists that could limit the flow of information to commanders. Col. Mark Ochoa says Thursday that there are no Army hospitals in New England and reservists generally don’t qualify for care through Veterans Administration hospitals, so they are likely to use private health care providers who are barred from sharing information with the Army command structure. Gaps in communication could leave the commander who bears responsibility for ensuring the health and safety of soldiers without a full picture of a veteran’s overall health.

