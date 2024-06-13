Ready to renew your US passport? You can now apply online

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department has opened a trial run allowing a limited number of people to apply to renew their passports online. Windows will open at midday Eastern time each day and then close once the system has reached its daily limit. The department says it’s taking it slow so it can monitor how the system is working. There are also a series of requirements to be able to apply online, including being 25 or older, not changing any personal information and ensuring you won’t travel overseas for at least eight weeks after applying. Expedited service still has to be done by mail.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.