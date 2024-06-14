Beachgoer fatally struck by police truck on South Carolina beach, highway patrol says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a beachgoer died after being struck by a police truck on a South Carolina beach. Lance Cpl. Lena Butler of the South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pickup truck was headed north in the Myrtle Beach area just after 1 p.m. Thursday when it hit the beachgoer, who was facing east. Butler says the injured person was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center, where they died. The Horry County Police Department says the collision involved a department vehicle and the officer involved is on administrative leave. The department says the highway patrol is investigating the collision and an internal investigation will also be conducted.

