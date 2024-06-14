Chinese journalist who promoted #MeToo movement sentenced to 5 years in prison

BEIJING (AP) — Supporters say a a Chinese journalist who promoted women’s rights as part of the country’s nascent #MeToo movement has been sentenced to five years in prison on charges of undermining state security. The verdict provided to The Associated Press stated that Huang Xueqin would also face a fine of 100,000 yuan ($14,000) for her alleged crime that underscores the ruling Communist Party’s intolerance of any challenge to its control over political power in a system dominated by men at its upper echelons. Huang’s release date was listed as Sept. 18, 2026, accounting for her earlier detention. A co-defendant, Wang Jianbin, was sentenced to three years and six months on the same charge.

