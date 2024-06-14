Decomposed remains of an infant found in Kentucky are likely missing 8-month-old girl, police say

REYNOLDS STATION, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police detectives have found a decomposed body that they believe is a missing 8-month-old girl. State police say the remains found Friday afternoon in Ohio County are consistent with the description of Miya Rudd. Police say the body was in a residence in the western Kentucky county and “hidden in a concealed manner.” The child’s parents and grandparents have been arrested on child abuse, abandonment and drug charges. Relatives say the infant hadn’t been seen since late April. State police expressed frustration during the search with the lack of cooperation from the child’s family.

