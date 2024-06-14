NATO approves a plan to speed security aid and training to Ukraine’s beleaguered armed forces

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO defense ministers have approved a plan to provide reliable long-term security aid and military training for Ukraine. Recent delays in Western deliveries of arms and ammunition have helped invading Russian forces to seize the initiative. So far, Kyiv’s Western backers have concentrated their efforts through the Pentagon-run Ukraine Defense Contact Group. The plan agreed Friday would complement that. Under it, NATO would coordinate security assistance and training from a U.S base in Germany with around 700 personnel. The scheme has been described as a way to “Trump proof” NATO backing for Ukraine. Concern has mounted that former President Donald Trump might withdraw U.S. support for Kyiv should he return to office.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.