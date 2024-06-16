Stores are more subdued in observing Pride Month. Some LGBTQ+ people see a silver lining in that

NEW YORK (AP) — With Pride Month in full gear, U.S. shoppers can find the usual merchandise many stores stock for the June celebration of LGBTQ+ culture and rights. But analysts and advocates say the marketing is toned down compared to previous years, and at some chains, there’s no trace of Pride at all. The more subdued atmosphere underscores the struggle of many retailers to cater to different groups of customers at a time of extreme cultural divisions. But some advocates see a silver lining. They think the low-key landscape reflects a desire by some companies to move beyond expressions of support that last only one month toward year-round acts of allyship.

