NASA’s Voyager 1, the most distant spacecraft from Earth, is doing science again after problem

DALLAS (AP) — NASA’s Voyager 1 spacecraft is sending science data again. The Jet Propulsion Laboratory says the spacecraft’s four instruments are back in business after a computer problem in November. The team first received meaningful information from Voyager 1 in April and recently commanded it to start sending science data. Launched in 1977, Voyager 1 is the most distant spacecraft from Earth. It’s exploring interstellar space, or the space between star systems. Its twin, Voyager 2, is working fine.

