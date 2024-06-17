NASA’s Voyager 1, the most distant spacecraft from Earth, is doing science again after problem
By ADITHI RAMAKRISHNAN
AP Science Writer
DALLAS (AP) — NASA’s Voyager 1 spacecraft is sending science data again. The Jet Propulsion Laboratory says the spacecraft’s four instruments are back in business after a computer problem in November. The team first received meaningful information from Voyager 1 in April and recently commanded it to start sending science data. Launched in 1977, Voyager 1 is the most distant spacecraft from Earth. It’s exploring interstellar space, or the space between star systems. Its twin, Voyager 2, is working fine.