Skip to Content
AP-National

NASA’s Voyager 1, the most distant spacecraft from Earth, is doing science again after problem

By
Published 8:35 AM

By ADITHI RAMAKRISHNAN
AP Science Writer

DALLAS (AP) — NASA’s Voyager 1 spacecraft is sending science data again. The Jet Propulsion Laboratory says the spacecraft’s four instruments are back in business after a computer problem in November. The team first received meaningful information from Voyager 1 in April and recently commanded it to start sending science data. Launched in 1977, Voyager 1 is the most distant spacecraft from Earth. It’s exploring interstellar space, or the space between star systems. Its twin, Voyager 2, is working fine.

Article Topic Follows: AP-National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content