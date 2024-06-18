10 alleged Minneapolis gang members are charged in ongoing federal violent crime crackdown

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ten alleged members of a Minneapolis gang accused of “terrorizing” a city neighborhood have been charged with a range of federal crimes including possession of a machine gun and drug trafficking. Law enforcement officials say the charges are the latest move in an ongoing federal initiative that began two years ago to crack down on violent crime in Minnesota. U.S. Attorney Andy Luger says federal prosecutors had already charged more than 70 alleged gang members before Tuesday. The charges stemmed from an investigation in which authorities recovered cash, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and 13 illegal guns.

