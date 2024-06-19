Explosions at a military ammunition depot in Chad’s capital kill 9 people and injure 46 others

N’DJAMENA, Chad (AP) — An official says nine people were killed and more than 40 injured when a fire set off explosions at a military ammunition depot in Chad’s capital. A government spokesperson said Wednesday that 46 people are being treated for various injuries after the explosions in N’Djamena. Local media reported the blasts started just before midnight Tuesday and lasted more than 30 minutes as nearby buildings shook and ammunition was thrown from the depot with explosive force. President Mahamat Deby Itno directed an investigation into the incident and visited the affected scene.

By CHINEDU ASADU and EDOUARD TAKADJI Associated Press

