Argentina’s president promises to quash corruption then shocks with his Supreme Court pick

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Campaigning last year as a libertarian outsider in the presidential race, Javier Milei electrified crowds with his vows to destroy Argentina’s corrupt political elite. But after six months as president, Milei has made a choice that many fear could undermine his central promise. Among his picks for Argentina’s next Sureme Court justice, Milei turned to a lower-court judge with no appellate experience who has been investigated for conspiracy, bribery and money laundering, accused of illicit enrichment, and criticized for stalling high-profile corruption cases. Human Rights Watch called the nomination of Ariel Lijo “a massive regression, an effort to undermine the judiciary and the fight against corruption.”

