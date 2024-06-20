Pennsylvania court will decide whether skill game terminals are gambling machines

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s highest court will decide whether the cash-paying electronic game terminals that are commonplace in convenience stores, bars and elsewhere are unlicensed gambling machines. The state Supreme Court said this week that it will consider an appeal by the attorney general’s office of a lower-court decision. That decision found that what are known as skill games are based on a player’s ability and not solely on chance like slot machines or other traditional gambling games. The high court’s announcement comes as lawmakers are fighting over regulating and taxing the industry. The Pennsylvania Lottery and the state’s casino industry oppose skill games. They say they’re losing revenue to them.

By MARK SCOLFORO and MARC LEVY Associated Press

