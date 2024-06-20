The Supreme Court upholds the conviction of woman who challenged expert testimony in a drug case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of a California woman who said she didn’t know about a stash of methamphetamine hidden inside her car. The 6-3 majority opinion issued Thursday sided with the Justice Department in allowing expert testimony about a defendant’s possible mindset. In dissent, Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote that the ruling gives the government a “powerful new tool in its pocket.” Delilah Guadalupe Diaz was sentenced to seven years in prison after on drug charges after federal agents discovered methamphetamine worth nearly $370,000 inside the car door panel as she crossed the U.S.-Mexico border. She contended the car belonged to a boyfriend and that didn’t know the drugs were inside.

