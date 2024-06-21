Attacker of Nancy Pelosi’s husband also found guilty of kidnapping and could face more prison time

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A man who bludgeoned Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer and was sentenced to 30 years in federal court has also been convicted of aggravated kidnapping by a state court that could put him behind bars for life. A San Francisco jury on Friday finds David DePape guilty of first-degree burglary, false imprisonment of an elder, threatening a family member of a public official, dissuading a witness to the charges and aggravated kidnapping. Last month, a federal judge sentenced DePape to 30 years in federal prison for the 2022 attack against Paul Pelosi.

